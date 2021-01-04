Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will announce the date for JEE Advanced 2021 on January 7 via a webinar at 6.00 PM.

Along with the eagerly awaited exam dates, Pokhriyal will also announce the eligibility criteria for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

On his official Twitter handle, Pokhriyal wrote, “My dear students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in #IITs & the date of #JEE Advanced on 7th Jan at 6 PM. Stay tuned!”

I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in #IITs & the date of #JEE Advanced on 7th Jan at 6 PM.

Candidates must qualify JEE Main before appearing for the JEE Advanced. The first edition of the Joint Entrance Examination-Mains or JEE-Mains will be held from February 23 to February 26, followed by rounds in March, April and May. The application process for JEE Main 2021 has already begun and will last till January 16.

Multiple sessions will help students to improve on their mistakes. Even if a student appears in all four sessions, his/ her best marks out of the four exams will be considered for the result, the minister has said earlier.

Only JEE Advanced-qualified candidates are allowed to appear for the admission process of the IITs. The counselling and seat allotment process is conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The counselling process is conducted on the basis of the candidate’s score in the JEE Advanced.

Earlier, Pokhriyal has announced that the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10 and the results will be declared by July 15.