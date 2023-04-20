The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2. Candidates can download the answer keys along with the question papers with recorded responses from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 was conducted from April 6 to April 15 across the country. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key by April 21 by paying Rs 200 per challenge.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of Subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

Steps to download JEE Mains answer key 2023:

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Go to ‘JEE – Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key Challenge’ Login using application number and date of birth/ password The JEE Mains answer key will appear on screen Download and match keys with responses to calculate probable score

Raise objections, if any.

