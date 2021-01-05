The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the results of Class 10 supplementary exams with the pass percentage touching 74.73 per cent, and a total of 33,173 students clearing the high school exam successfully. The students can check results on the official website cgbse.nic.in.

Steps to check CGBSE Class 10 supplementary result 2020:

Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in Click on the ‘download result link’ Enter your roll number and security pin Download the result and take a printout.

A total of 44,512 students appeared in the supplementary exam held between November 28 and December 9. The supplementary exam is for students who have failed in one or two subjects in the main board exam. CGBSE had declared the 10th and 12th board exam results for the year 2020 on June 23. The overall passing percentage for class 10 and class 12 were recorded to be 73.62 per cent and 78.59 per cent, respectively.

Last month, the Class 12 supplementary exam result was announced, and a total of 75.36 per cent candidates cleared the exam successfully.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is the state board of the government of Chhattisgarh. The board is divided into 18 zones for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state.