Xavier School of Management has released XAT 2021 candidate response sheets at the official website xatonline.in. Final answer key is expected in the second week of January. Candidates who appeared for the exam on January 3 can download their respective response sheets from the official website using their login credentials.

Candidates can raise the objection against XAT 2021 answer key till the second week of January.

The XAT 2021 result will be announced on January 31 and the candidate score card will be available for download between January 31 and March 31, according to the XAT bulletin.

Here’s the direct link to access the response sheet.

Steps to check XAT 2021 candidate response sheet:

Visit official XLRI website xatonline.in Click on link for candidate login Enter your credentials to login onto the portal The response sheet will be displayed next to the personal details tab Download the response sheet.

XAT is a national level entrance test conducted for admission to MBA/PGDM programmes in XLRI and other top MBA colleges such as IMT Ghaziabad, XIMB Bhubaneswar, TAPMI Manipal and 160 other top MBA colleges across the nation.

The XAT exam tests candidates’ proficiency in verbal and logical ability, decision making, quantitative ability and data interpretation, and general knowledge.