RRB NTPC phase 2 LIVE: Exam centre, date intimation link released on regional RRB portals
RRB will conduct the second phase of the NTPC Stage-1 Computer Based Test (CBT-1) from January 16 to 30 for approximately 27 lakh candidates.
Various regional portals of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) have started to activate the link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates for those appearing for the phase 2 RRB NTPC 2019 exam.
To check the NTPC exam date and centre, candidates will have to login in the regional RRB website using Registration Number and date of birth.
A total of 1.26 crore candidates have applied for the exam and the remaining candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases. The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.
The RRB NTPC exam will be held in multiple phases till March, out of which the first phase is being held from December 28 to January 13.
Live updates
4.20 PM: Railway Recruitment Board, Thiruvanthapuram, has released the Exam City and Date Intimation slip for 2nd phase RRB NTPC exam 2019.
4.05 PM: Railway Recruitment Board, Secunderabad, has released the Exam City and Date Intimation slip for 2nd phase RRB NTPC exam 2019.
3.45 PM: Railway Recruitment Board, Ranchi, has released the Exam City and Date Intimation slip for 2nd phase RRB NTPC exam 2019.
Here is the direct link.
3.35 PM: Railway Recruitment Board, Jammu-Srinagar, has released the Exam City and Date Intimation slip for 2nd phase RRB NTPC exam 2019.
Links for all regional RRB websites are as follows:
RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in
RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in
RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in
RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in
RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in
RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in
RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in
RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in
RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in
RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in
RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in
RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org
RRB Thiruvanthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in