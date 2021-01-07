The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam has released the admit cards for the recruitment exam for Junior Assistant, Grade IV, Assistant Professor/Lecturer Non-Technical, Assistant Professor/Lecturer Technical and Senior Instructor posts. Registered candidates can download the DTE Assam admit card from the official website dte.assam.gov.in. The exam for these posts is scheduled on January 17.

Steps to download DTE Assam exam admit card:

Visit the official website dte.assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on download links for the relevant posts In the new window, enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth Download the admit card and take a printout.

Here is the direct link to download admit card for Junior Assistant and Grade IV exam.

Here is the direct link to download admit card for Assistant Professor/Lecturer Non-Technical, Assistant Professor/Lecturer Technical and Senior Instructor exam.

“If any candidate is not being able to download DTE Admit Card even after successfully completing all steps such as successful filling and submission of online application, payment of fee if applicable, uploading of documents as per the notification may email their details, for example, name, application number, post applied, parents name etc. to dteassam.dec@gmail.com minimum two days before the test,” the DTE Assam notice reads.

DTE Assam has already released the admit cards for Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant recruitment exam.