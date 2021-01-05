The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam has released the admit cards for the Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant recruitment exam at its official website dte.assam.gov.in.

Registered candidates can download the DTE Assam admit card from the official portal. The exam for these posts is scheduled for January 17.

Steps to download DTE Assam Junior Instructor, Scientific Assistant exam admit card:

Visit the official website dte.assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download e-admit card for the post of Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant” In the new window, enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth Download admit card and take a printout.

“If any candidate is not being able to download DTE Admit Card even after successfully completing all steps such as successful filling and submission of online application, payment of fee if applicable, uploading of documents as per the notification may email their details, for example, name, application number, post applied, parents name etc. to dteassam.dec@gmail.com minimum two days before the test,” the DTE Assam notice reads.

DTE Assam will also release the admit card for the post of Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Tech & Non Tech) and other supporting staff such as Senior Instructor, Junior Assistant and Grade 4 on January 7. The candidates can download the DTE Assam exam dates and admit card schedule for these posts on the website.