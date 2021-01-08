Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the admit card for the GATE 2021 exam which is slated to be held from February 6 to 14. Registered candidates set to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) can access their admit card from the official website gate.iitb.ac.in.

The link to the admit card portal is visible on the GATE website. To download GATE 2021 admit card, the candidates need to login using the Enrollment ID/email address and password.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and print a hard copy. A sample admit card has also been released by IIT Bombay which explains the contents of the original one in detail.

Here is the direct link to download GATE 2021 admit card.

The GATE 2021 exams will be held on February 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. The exams will be held in two shifts, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates are advised to carry a valid photo identity proof like Aadhar/PAN Card along with the admit card at the exam venue.

To help candidates better prepare for the exam, IIT Bombay has also released the GATE 2021 Mock Tests links for the 27 papers.

Here is the direct link to GATE 2021 detailed schedule.

Here is the direct link to GATE 2021 mock test.

The registration process for GATE 2021 was held from September 14 to October 14. The exam is conducted to testing candidates’ comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Arts, Commerce and Science.

This year GATE will be conducted in two additional subjects.

Environmental Science and Engineering

XH (Humanities and Social Sciences) in Economics / English / Linguistics / Philosophy / Psychology / Sociology.

The GATE 2021 exam questions will be Multiple Choice Question, Multiple Select Questions, or Numerical Answer Type. The exam will be of 3 hours’ duration with 65 questions. The exam is conducted for a total number of 27 subjects with candidates allowed to attempt in one or at most two papers.