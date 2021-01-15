The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results of the IBPS PO prelim exam 2020. Candidates who appeared in the exams conducted for recruitment of Probationary Officers or Management Trainees can check their results online at the official website ibps.in till January 20.

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam will now be eligible to appear for the IBPS mains exam which is scheduled to be conducted on February 4.

Here is the direct link to check IBPS PO prelim results 2020.

Steps to check IBPS PO prelim results 2020: