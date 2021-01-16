The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is set to start the process of online applications for filling 45 vacancies in the Inspector of Statistics post in the Directorate of Economics and Statistics under Transformation and Development Department. Candidates can check the application forms on APSC official website at apsc.nic.in.

The candidates can fill online applications till February 17, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Steps to apply for APSC recruitment 2021:

Visit APSC official website at apsc.nic.in. Candidates who have not yet registered must go to APSC’s website and register. Login with credentials. Click on ‘Apply Section’.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam which will be held at Guwahati and an interview. The written exam will comprise questions from English (Essay, Comprehension, Precis and Drafting), General Knowledge and One Paper in Economics or Statistics or Mathematics consisting 100 marks each, i.e., a total of 300 marks. The interview will carry a total of 37 marks.

“The Commission will shortlist the candidates as per norms taking into consideration the marks secured in the written examination and the number of candidates to be called for Viva-voce test will be notified later on,” the official notification read.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate must be a permanent resident of Assam.

The candidate must upload valid PRC issued in Assam for educational purpose as proof of residency while applying online. OR

The candidate must upload a valid registration certificate of Employment Exchange in the State of Assam while applying online.

Age limit:

The applicants should not be less than the age of 21 years and not more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2021, with upper age limit relaxation to the candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must have at least second class Master Degree in Economics, Statistics or Mathematics from a recognised University or its equivalent. Applicants must upload the certificate of the Master Degree as proof of educational qualification claimed in the online form. All applicants must fulfill the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in this advertisement. Candidates must fulfill the essential qualifications by the closing date.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website or refer to the official notice released.