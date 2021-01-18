The Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UPNHM) has released the admit cards for the written recruitment exams conducted for various vacancies. Registered candidates can download their admit card using application ID/ roll number and date of birth at Strategic Alliance Management Services website sams.co.in.

The UP NHM 2020 recruitment written exam is scheduled for January 24 (Phase 1) and February 14 (Phase 2). It will be held in the state capital Lucknow.

The admit cards are available for only nine positions as specified on the download link.

Here is the direct link UP NHM 2020 written exam syllabus and schedule.

Here is the direct link to the UP NMH 2020 exam admit card.

Steps to download UP NHM 2020 exam admit card:

Visit the website sams.co.in Click on ‘Admit card for written test’ Enter application no/roll no and date of birth to login Submit to view the admit card Download admit card and take a printout.

The recruitment is done to fill 1400+ and 2700+ (Backlog & New) contractual vacancies under the National Health Mission UP. The 1400+ contractual vacancies includes block account manager, nutritionist, dental surgeon, psychiatrist, psychologist and more for state, divisional, district and block level. There are 810 vacancies for Laboratory Technicians, 1,084 Staff Nurse positions, 108 for Staff Nurse-KMC, RBSK position for 347 positions among others.