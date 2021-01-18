Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has declared the results for Xaviers Aptitude Test (XAT 2021) on its official website at xlri.ac.in. Candidates can check results using their login credentials.

Here’s the direct link to view the result.

Xavier School of Management announced the XAT result 2021 for the exam which was held on January 3, 2021, in online mode. XLRI had already published the XAT answer key on January 8. To access the XAT 2021 answer keys, candidates had to login to the website with their XAT IDs and Passwords.

As per a report by NDTV, “This year’s entrance exam was aced by Animie Singh who scored 99.99 followed by Farzan Shaikh scoring 99.46 and Ravi Prinshu scoring 99.85.”

Steps to download XAT 2021 result:

Visit the official website at xlri.ac.in. Click on XAT 2021 results announced. Key in your ID and Password Download and take a print of the result for future reference

XAT is a national level entrance test conducted for admission to MBA/PGDM programmes in XLRI and other top MBA colleges such as IMT Ghaziabad, XIMB Bhubaneswar, TAPMI Manipal and 160 other top MBA colleges across the nation.

The XAT exam tests candidates’ proficiency in verbal and logical ability, decision making, quantitative ability and data interpretation, and general knowledge.