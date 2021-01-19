The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result of the preliminary exam for the recruitment of probationary officers (PO) on its official website. The SBI PO 2020 preliminary exam was held on January 4, 5, and 6. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result online at sbi.co.in.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will appear for the Main exam which is scheduled for January 29. The admit card for the SBI PO mains will be released on the website soon.

The PO recruitment drive this year is being conducted for 2000 vacancies at SBI.

Steps to check SBI PO prelims 2020 result:

Visit SBI website sbi.co.in Go to the ‘Career’ section on the homepage Click on the link for SBI PO results in the latest announcement section Enter your roll number and date of birth to login The result will be displayed on screen Download and print a copy for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check SBI PO prelims 2020 result.

Mode of Selection:

Candidates have to go through three rounds of selection process — Preliminary, Main, and Interview/Personality Test.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible for Main exam that will consist of 155 questions for 200 marks on Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General Economy/Banking Awareness, and English Language. There will also be a descriptive paper for 30 marks consisting of Essay and Letter writing.

The final phase of selection will include an interview round and depending on the COVID-19 restrictions a Ground Discussion before the final selection is done.