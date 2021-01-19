Ministry of Ayush has started AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2020 round 3 registration on its official website from January 19, 2021. Eligible candidates can register online at aaccc.gov.in.

The registration process will end on January 24, 2021, and the result will be declared on January 27, 2021.

Shortlisted candidates for the mop-up round of AYUSH counselling will have to report at the allotted institutes for admissions between January 28 and February 8, 2021. All the candidates who have qualified NEET 2020 have to register online for admission to the courses BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS.

Steps to register online:

Visit the Ministry of Ayush official website at aaccc.gov.in. Click on UG counselling. Key in your login credentials. Fill the application form.

Also, the payment facility for round 2 will be available till January 24, 2021, by 12.00 PM. Those candidates who have already registered for the counseling round once are not required to register again.