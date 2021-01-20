Indian Army has invited online applications for Indian Army Technical Entry Scheme (TES-45) Recruitment 2021 for July Session on its official website. Candidates who have passed Class 12 standard with PCM with an aggregate of 70% can apply for the post from February 1, 2021, onwards at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh,“The application process will end on March 2, 2021.”

The selected candidates will be joined as permanent commission in the army after four years of basic military training and technical training thereafter.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Candidates must not be below than 16.5 years of age and above 19.5 years of age i.e., the candidate should not be born before January 1, 2002, and not after January 1, 2005.

Education Qualification:

Only those candidates who have passed Class 10 or its equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 70% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognised education boards are eligible to apply.

The application will only be accepted online from February 1 till March 2, 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates will be able to take a printout of the application for future reference, according to a report by JAGRAN Josh.

For further details, interested candidates are advised to visit Join Indian Army official website here.