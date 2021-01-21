The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2021 exam draft answer key for Part-A on its official website ceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for CEED 2021 exam can compare their response sheet with the CEED 2021 draft answer key.

The UCEED and CEED 2021 entrance examinations were conducted on January 17 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM.

Candidates can raise objections against the released answer key for Part-A till January 24 by 5.00 PM. Comments on the draft answer key can be given by the registered candidates only through the CEED Candidate portal. Steps to give comments on the draft answer key (if any) are available here.

“It is strongly recommended that you download a copy of your responses (pdf file) and save it for future reference. This download page will be inactive and this pdf file will be automatically deleted from the server on March 8,” said a bulletin on the website. Steps to download candidate responses are available here.

The final CEED 2021 answer key will be released on January 31. The CEED 2021 result will be declared on March 8.

Here is the direct link to download CEED 2021 Paper A answer key.

Here is the direct link to download CEED 2021 Paper A question paper.

Here is the direct link to CEED 2021 candidate login page.

About CEED, UCEED exams 2021:

CEED is a qualifying examination for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at various IITs and other participating institutes. The exam consists of two parts, Part-A and Part-B. The declaration of CEED 2021 result will be on March 8.

UCEED is a national level entrance exam for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

Both the entrance exams were conducted by IIT Bombay, under the guidance of the UCEED-CEED Implementation Committee 2021 on January 17, 2021.