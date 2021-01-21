Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the syllabus of various subjects for the recruitment exam for the post of 918 Assistant Professor. Registered candidates appearing for the exam can visit the RPSC website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in to check and download the syllabus.

Following the syllabus, the candidates can get an idea about the important topics and those that can be skipped.

The series includes syllabus for different subjects including Chemistry, Botany, Geology, Economics, Accountancy and Business Statistics, History, Philosophy, Hindi, and more. RPSC conducts the recruitment process for the post of Assistant Professor in two steps, i.e., a Written Test and an Interview round.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the post of 918 Assistant Professor. RPSC has also released the tentative exam schedule on its official website. The examination is scheduled to be held in the month of April.

As per RPSC’s previous notification, candidates applying for the post must have have good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at the Master’s Degree level in the relevant subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.