National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2021) till January 30. Earlier, the last day to apply for CMAT 2021 was January 23.

As per the NTA notification, the last date for paying the application fee is January 31 and the application correction window will be open on February 1 and 2, 2021. However, the CMAT 2021 exam dates remain the same. The examination will be held on February 22 and 27.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice released by NTA.

Steps to register for online NTA CMAT 2021:

Visit the CMAT official website cmat.nta.nic. Click on ‘New Registration’, download the Information Brochure and read the instructions carefully. Then proceed to register using mobile number and email ID to get the application number. Login with the credentials and fill the application form, upload documents and photograph. Fay the online application fee. Choose the exam city where you want to appear for the exam. Download the form and save it for future reference.

Previously till 2018, the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) was being held by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), but since then the NTA has been organising this test.

For any clarification, candidates can get in touch with the NTA Helpdesk at 0120 -6895200 or write to NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in, read the notification.