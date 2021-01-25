Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the result of the 2017 Assistant Engineer (Civil) Main exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on BPSC website bpsc.nic.in. The roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates are mentioned in the merit list.

According to BPSC, a total of 9,264 candidates had appeared for the Main exam held from March 27 to 31, 2019. Out of these, 3,107 candidates have successfully cleared the test.

The Commission has said it will notify the dates for document verification and interview soon. The recruitment exam was held to fill 1,284 vacancies of assistant civil engineer posts.

The preliminary exam in September 2018 saw the participation of over 17,000 candidates.

Here is the BPSC 2017 Assistant Civil Engineer Main exam result.