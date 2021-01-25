Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the final result of the state Subordinate Allied Services (Class-III, Non-Gazetted) Exam-2019. The exams were held for recruitment to 116 posts in various departments of the state government.

Candidates can check the result on the Commission’s website hppsc.hp.gov.in. The merit list consists of the name, roll number, category and post name of the 108 successful candidates.

Here is direct link to download HP Subordinate Allied Services 2019 final result.

According to HPPSC, a total of 44,772 applications were received for the exam of which 41,373 candidates were provisionally admitted and 28,358 candidates appeared in HP Subordinate Allied Services (Preliminary) Examination.

2,331 candidates were declared qualified for Main written exam, that was attended by 2,117 candidates held in August 2020. 310 candidates were declared qualified for evaluation of documents which was held from December 28 to January 18.