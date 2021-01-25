Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released Urdu Anuwadak (Urdu Translator) admit card on its official website. Candidates who have applied for BSSC Urdu Anuwadak 2021 examination can download their respective hall tickets from BSSC’s website at bssc.bih.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled to be held on January 31, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1505 vacancies, of which, 1294 posts are for Assistant Urdu Anuwadak, 202 for Urdu Anuwadak and 9 for Rajbasha Sahayak Urdu.

Here’s the direct link to download Urdu Anuwadak admit card.

Steps to download Urdu Anuwadak admit card:

Visit the official website at bssc.bih.nic.in Click on ‘Suchna Patt’ (Notice Board) Click on “Link for Downloading Admit Card for the Adv. NO. 02/19(Urdu Anuwadak Key in your login credentials Download and take a print of the admit card for future reference

Commission has also released the important instructions regarding the Bihar SSC Urdu Anuwadak Exam 2021 on its official website. Candidates can download the instructions here.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit BSSC’s official website.