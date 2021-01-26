Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM) has released the question paper and answer keys for the phase 1 recruitment exam conducted on January 24 for nine positions. The candidates who appeared in the written test can log in to the websites sams.co.in and upnrhm.gov.in using their roll number and date of birth, and click the link to see their question papers and the answer keys.

Candidates can challenge both questions and answer keys, online, at the above-mentioned

websites, giving details of their observations, with supporting evidence, if any. This facility for the providing of observation will be available till January 28 (11.30 PM).

A fee of Rs 500 is applicable for each challenge from the candidates who opt for observation/query on the question and answer keys. If observations/queries are found correct, the fee shall be refunded to such candidates.

Steps to download UP NHM 2020 exam answer key:

Visit website sams.co.in or upnrhm.gov.in Login with your roll number and date of birth and submit Click on “View Answer/ Option Key (Master QP PDF)” to view the question and answer keys Click on the link “Add Observation on Question/ Add Observation on Options” in case you have any observation on the question/ options/ answer key and you want this to be reviewed

The phase 2 of the recruitment exam for 69 positions will be held on February 14.

The recruitment is done to fill 1400+ and 2700+ (Backlog & New) contractual vacancies under the National Health Mission UP. The 1400+ contractual vacancies includes block account manager, nutritionist, dental surgeon, psychiatrist, psychologist and more for state, divisional, district and block level. There are 810 vacancies for Laboratory Technicians, 1,084 Staff Nurse positions, 108 for Staff Nurse-KMC, RBSK position for 347 positions among others.