The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the application correction facility for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains from January 27 on JEE official website. Registered candidates who want to make changes in their application forms can edit by logging into JEE official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can make changes to their applications starting tomorrow till January 30, 2021. The admit card for the examination will be issued by the second week of February, 2021.

Steps to make corrections to the application:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in Key in your login credentials Click on the JEE Main Correction in Application Form 2021 link Read the information and proceed Make changes and submit

The link to the correction window will be made available tomorrow. Candidates will be able to edit details including name, address, educational qualifications and other related information.

Recently, NTA extended the deadline for submission of online application form for JEE Main 2021 till January 23, 2021.

JEE Main 2021 exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only, except that the Drawing Test for B.Arch. will be held in ‘Pen & Paper’ (offline) mode, the National Testing Agency has said.

Moreover, in the new paper pattern, there will be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90, or 25 questions out of 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Maths.

About JEE (Main) exam

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit NTA website here or JEE Main website here.