The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the image correction facility for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains on JEE official website. Registered candidates who want to make changes can edit by logging into JEE official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can make changes till January 30, 2021. The admit card for the examination will be issued by the second week of February 2021.

Here’s the direct link to the image correction window.

Steps to make image corrections:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in Select ‘Image Correction JEE (Main) 2021’ Key in your login credentials Upload the photo in the specified size, style, format, and submit.

Once the application correction window gets activated, candidates can edit details including name, address, educational qualifications, and other related information. Recently, NTA extended the deadline for submission of the online application form for JEE Main 2021 till January 23, 2021.

JEE Main 2021 exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only, except that the Drawing Test for B.Arch. will be held in ‘Pen & Paper’ (offline) mode, the National Testing Agency has said.

Moreover, in the new paper pattern, there will be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90, or 25 questions out of 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Maths.

About JEE (Main) exam

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit NTA website here or JEE Main website here.