Today, January 30, is the last day to submit Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 application form online. Interested candidates can apply at the official website gpat.nta.nic.in and pay the application fee by tomorrow, January 31 (upto 11.50 PM).

The National Testing Agency, which conducts the GPAT exam, had earlier extended the deadline for submission of application forms. NTA will allow candidates to make corrections to their forms on February 1 and 2.

NTA will hold the GPAT 2021 exam on February 22 and 27. It will be a three-hour exam to be held in two shifts – 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The examination fee is Rs 2,000 for unreserved categories.

Here’s the direct link to register for GPAT 2021.

Steps to register for NTA GPAT 2021:

Visit GPAT website gpat.nta.nic.in Read the ‘Information Bulletin’ available on the homepage before applying Then ‘Apply for Online Registration’ using own Email Id and Mobile No Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number Upload scanned images of photograph, signature and educational qualifications Pay the online application fee Download, save and print a copy of Confirmation Page of the Application Form

“In case the Confirmation Page is not generated after payment of fee, then the candidate should approach the concerned Bank/Payment Gateway helpline no. and email for ensuring the successful payment or for obtaining the refund of duplicate / multiple payments,” read the information bulletin.

Eligibility Criteria:

The GPAT 2021 candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy courses from a recognised university, college or whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for the academic year 2021-22. The candidate must be a citizen of India though there is no age restriction.

Following the February exam, a provisional merit list will be released and an interview round will be conducted before publishing the final merit list.

GPAT is an entrance exam for admission to the Masters (M.Pharma) programme. The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved/affiliated Institutions.