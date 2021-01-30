Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or Vyapam to conclude the registration process to fill a total of 4,000 Police Constable posts on its official website today, January 30. Interested and eligible candidates applying for MP Police Constable Vacancy 2020 are required to fill the online application form.

The registration process began on January 16, 2021, at peb.mp.gov.in which was earlier scheduled to begin from January 8, 2021.

“The examination is scheduled to be held on March 6. It will be held in two shifts, i.e., from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Candidates are required to report by 7.00 AM and must bring a photo ID proof,” as per the notice released on the MPPEB website.

If required, candidates can make changes to their respective application forms till February 4, 2021.

The recruitment drive aims to fill around 4,000 constable vacancies. Of these, 3,862 are Constable GD posts and 138 posts are for radio constables.

Eligibility criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidate should not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than the age of 33 years as on August 2020.

Educational Qualification:

For the post of Constable GD, a candidate must have cleared Class 12. For the post of radio constables, courses in any of the listed subjects in the recruitment notice.

For more details on the eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to read the full notification here.