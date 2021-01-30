AXOM Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Mission will close its online application window today for Assam Special TET for Lower Primary 2021 exam on its official website ssa.assam.gov.in. The examination will be conducted only for contractual employees engaged by SSA and have a valid professional qualification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

As per the official notification, the Special TET 2021 exam will be conducted on February 28 for Lower Primary Teachers. The e-admit card will be released on February 10.

Steps to apply for Assam Special TET 2021:

Visit the official website ssa.assam.gov.in. Under the Latest Tab, click on ‘Special TET’ link. Click on Apply Online. Register and key in your login credentials. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Important Dates:

Start of Online Registration and Application: January 20

Last Date of Online Registration and Application: January 30

Release of Special TET Admit Card 2021: February 10

Special TET Exam Date: February 28

Exam structure:

The examination will consist of a total of 150 questions (MCQ). The exam will take place for 150 minutes. “A candidate is required to attain at the least 60% i.e. 90 marks out of 150 to qualify the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET). However, for SC/ST (Hills)/ST (plain)/ OBC/MOBC/PWD (PH), there will likely be rest of 5%. Thus, for these candidates, the qualifying rating will likely be 55% i.e., 83 out of 150,” as per a report by ToI.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate should be a resident of Assam. Candidates who have labored/are presently working beneath varied interventions of SSA, Assam and who had been issued Unique ID from the districts and having minimal educational and skilled qualification can apply. However, the candidate must have passed Senior Secondary (or its equal) with at the least 50% marks and a pair of-yr Diploma in Elementary Education OR Senior Secondary (or its equal) with at the least 50% marks and 4-yr Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) OR Senior Secondary (or its equal) with at the least 50% marks and a pair of-yr Diploma in Education (Special Education) OR Graduation and two yr Diploma in Elementary Education (by no matter identify recognized).

For more details regarding the Special TET examination, candidates are advised to visit the official website at ssa.assam.gov.in.