Canara Bank has released the admit card for the 2020 Specialist Officer online recruitment exam on its official website. Registered candidates set to appear for the test shall download their admit card from the Career page of the Bank’s website canarabank.com. The link will be active till the day of the exam.

The Canara Bank SO 2020 recruitment exam will be held on February 14 (Sunday) in two shifts: Online test for Officer Scale-I in morning shift and online test for Officer Scale-II & Scale-III in afternoon shift. The exam will have a duration of 120 minutes.

“Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to exam date,” a notice on the website reads.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 220 vacancies of Manager – Law/Finance/, Chartered Accountant, Developer/ Programmers, Backup Administrator, System Administrator, etc. Candidates who clear the screening test will head for a group discussion round, followed by an interview.

Steps to download Canara Bank SO exam 2020 admit card:

Visit Canara Bank website canarabank.com Go to the ‘Careers’ section and select ‘Recruitment’ Click on the link ‘Recruitment Project - 2/2020 - Specialist Officers & Special Recruitment Drive under ST Category’ Click on the link to download call letter/admit card Enter Registration No/Roll No and date of birth to login Download the admit card and take printout.

Here is the direct link to download Canara Bank Specialist Officer 2020 exam admit card.

Candidates are advised to read the instruction in the information booklet available on the Bank’s website carefully before appearing for the exam. The direct link to the booklet can be accessed here.