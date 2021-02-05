The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final marks of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018, on its official website. Qualified candidates can check and download the final marks from the SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

“Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration Number and Registered Password and click on Results/ Marks link on the candidate dashboard. This facility will be available for a period of one month i.e., from February 5 to March 6, 2021,” read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Earlier, SSC Constable/Rifleman GD 2018 final result was released on January 21, 28, 2021. As per the notification released by SSC in January, “A total of 1,09,552 candidates have been qualified, of which 15,898 are female candidates and 93,654 are male candidates.”

SSC had conducted the General Duty or GD Constable detailed medical examination (DME) from January 9 to February 13, 2020. A total of 1.75 lakh candidates appeared for the medical exam.

The medical test was preceded by a written exam attended by over 30 lakh candidates for the recruitment of 54,953 positions for GD Constable. The notification for the recruitment was released in July 2018. The GD constable positions are for BSF, ITBPF, CRPF, NIA, SSB and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and CISF across the country.

SSC Constable GD 2020

Recently, SSC in its tentative calendar of examinations to be held during the period October 1, 2020, to August 31, 2021, announced that it will conduct a computer-based test from August 2 to August 25 this year for the selection of Constables (GD) 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit SSC official website here.