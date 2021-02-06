West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview call letter for the recruitment of lecturers in government polytechnic colleges. Candidates eligible for the interview can check and download the call letter from the WBPSC website pscwbapplication.in.

The Commission had earlier released the interview schedule for all three lecturer posts: Electrical Engineering, Computer Science and Technology and Mechanical Engineering. The interviews or personality tests will be held in the month of March.

The interview round for Lecturer-Electrical Engineering (496 candidates) will be held from March 18-31, Computer Science and Technology (261) will be from March 12-18 and Mechanical Engineering (541) from March 3-25. Candidates are advised to carry all necessary documents including the submitted application form with them.

To download call letters, candidates have to login at the given sites using enrollment number/first name and date of birth.

