Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has released the admit card for the state Auxiliary Nurse Midwife Training Selection Test (ANMTST) 2020. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit card from the MPPEB website peb.mp.gov.in.

The MP ANMTST 2020 exam will be held on February 15 and 17 in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM for each of the two papers. The exam centres will be based in eight cities — Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna and Damoh.

The recruitment exam is being conducted for a total of 220 vacancies.

According to MPPEB rules, candidates should bring a valid photo ID proof like an Aadhar/PAN card along with the printed copy of the admit card. The candidate should compulsorily paste a self-attested photo in the second part of the admit card.

The Board has also hosted a mock test on its official website for candidates to practice the online exam process.

Steps to download MPPEB ANMTST 2020 exam admit card: