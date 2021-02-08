Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the result of the 31st Judicial Services 2020 preliminary exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on the BPSC website bpsc.nic.in. The roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates are mentioned in the merit list.

The Commission has also released the final answer keys of the two papers in the prelim exam. BPSC has said it will upload the mark sheets of all the candidates on its website very soon and will notify the details of the Main exam in the coming days.

Here is the direct link to BPSC 2020 Judicial Services Prelims result.

Here is the direct link to final answer key of General Studies and Law.

According to BPSC, a total of 15,360 candidates had appeared for the prelim exam held from December 6 last year. Out of these, 2,379 candidates have successfully cleared the test.

The successful candidates will now appear for the 31st Judicial Services 2020 Main exam. The Main exam will have five compulsory subjects and five optional subjects of which candidates have to choose any three.

The five compulsory subjects are General Knowledge (150 marks), Elementary General Science (100 marks), General Hindi (100 marks), General English (100 marks), and Law of Evidence and Procedure (150 marks). The five optional subjects are Constitutional and Administrative Law of India, Hindu Law and Muhammadan Law, Law of Transfer & Properties and Law of Trusts & Specific Relief, Law of Contracts and Trots, and Commercial Law.

The 2020 Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Exam (BJSCE) is being conducted to fill 221 vacancies.