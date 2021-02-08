The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released the result of the 2019 Final Combined Competitive Written Exam for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch and Unarmed Branch). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the result from the Board’s website wbpolice.gov.in.

The recruitment exam was held in November last year.

To access the result, candidates have to enter the Application Sl. No. and date of birth and select the permanent district. “The provisionally shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Personality Test. The Date, Time and Place of Personality Test will be intimated shortly,” the Board said in its result notice.

Steps to check WB Police 2019 SI final written exam result:

Visit WB Police’s website wbpolice.gov.in Go to the ‘Recruitment’ section and select ‘Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector(UB) and Sub-Inspector(AB)‘ Click on the result link Select the district, enter application Sl. No. and date of birth Check result and download a copy.

The application process for the recruitment of Bengal police sub-inspectors was conducted in 2019. The preliminary exam was conducted in December 2019 and the result was declared in March 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 668 WB Police SI vacancies of which 494 are for unarmed branch and 174 for armed branch.