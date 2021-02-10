The online application window for the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) 2020 Police Constable recruitment will close today. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply for the posts today at the HSSC website hssc.gov.in.

The notification for direct recruitment to 7,298 posts of Group C of the Police Department was released in December last year and the registration process begun on January 11.

The HSSC 2020 Police Constable recruitment exam is likely to be held on March 27 and 28.

Here is the direct link to HSSC Police constable recruitment 2020 notification.

Here is the direct link to apply for HSSC 2020 Police Constable recruitment.

Vacancy details:

Category No. 1 - 5,500 Posts of Male Constable (General Duty)

(Gen=1980, SC=990, BCA=770, BCB=440, EWS=550, ESMGEN=385, ESM-SC=110, ESM-BCA=110, ESM-BCB=165) Category No. 2 - 1100 Posts of Female Constable (General Duty)

(Gen=396, SC=198, BCA=154, BCB=88, EWS=110, ESM-GEN=77, ESM-SC=22, ESM-BCA=22, ESM-BCB=33) Category No. 2 - 698 Posts of Female Constable for HAP-DURGA-1

(Gen=252, SC=125, BCA=97, BCB=56, EWS=70, ESM-GEN=49, ESM-SC=14, ESM-BCA=14, ESM-BCB=21)

Pay scale

Rs 21,700-69,100 - Level-3, Cell-I

Eligibility criteria

Age: The lower and upper age limit for applicants is 18 and 25 years respectively as of December 2020.

Educational qualification: (i) The candidate must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized education Board/Institution for all the categories, (ii) Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject or higher education.

Selection Procedure

All candidates must undergo a Knowledge Test of 80 marks comprising of objective type, multiple-choice questions. All those who clear the Knowledge Test shall be put to a Physical Screening Test, which would be only qualifying in nature, to judge their physical fitness and endurance. The result of physical screening test shall be prepared by the HSSC.

The examination, either online (CBT) or OMR Based, is likely to be held on March 27 and 28. The date, time and place of examination will be as per the admit card and will be notified by HSSC in due course.

Steps to apply for HSSC 2020 Police Constable recruitment: