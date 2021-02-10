AXOM Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Mission will release the admit cards today for the Assam Special TET for Lower Primary 2021 exam. The Assam special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 will be conducted on February 28 for contractual employees engaged by SSA and having valid professional qualifications.

Candidates can check the link given below to download their admit card when it is released.

Here’s the direct link to Assam Special TET 2021 admit card.

The online application process for the special TET was conducted from January 20 to 30.

Steps to download Assam Special TET 2021 admit card:

Visit the direct link Login using Application no/Username and password The admit card will be displayed on the screen Download admit card and take a printout.



Candidates are advised to read the instructions given on the admit card carefully.

Assam Special TET 2021 exam structure

The examination will consist of a total of 150 questions (MCQ). The exam will take place for 150 minutes.

A candidate is required to attain at the least 60% i.e. 90 marks out of 150 to qualify for the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET). However, for SC/ST (Hills)/ST (plain)/ OBC/MOBC/PWD (PH), there will likely be rest of 5%. Thus, for these candidates, the qualifying rating will likely be 55% i.e., 83 out of 150.