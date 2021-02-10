The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will conduct a fresh Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PST/PET) for the 2018 Assam Police Constable recruitment from February 15.

The PST/PET held in 16 districts from August 2020 were paused in October and later cancelled after cases related to leakage of the question paper of the SI (UB) examination. The Board will now conduct the entire process of PST/PET for all candidates who have applied for the vacancies.

In the first phase, the PET/PST will be held in 15 districts of Assam from February 15. Those are Biswanath, Chirang, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong, Majuli, Morigaon, Sonitpur, West Karbi Anglong and Udalguri.

Candidates in the above-mentioned districts are required to download their admit cards from the Assam SLPRB website slprbassam.in from today. The time and venue of PST/PET are available on the admit card.

The admit cards for the rest 18 districts will be published on the website in due course, the Board has said.

Here is the Assam SLPRB Police Constable recruitment 2018 notice.

Here is the direct link to download 2018 Assam Police Constable PST/PET admit card.

Steps to download Assam SLPRB PST/PET admit card:

Visit Assam SLPRB website slprbassam.in Click on the download admit card link on the homepage Login using phone number/email ID/Application no Download admit card and take a printout.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,391 posts of Constable in unarmed branch (UB) and 4,271 posts of Constables in armed branch (AB) in Assam Police.