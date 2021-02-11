The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC RO/ARO admit card for typing test on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit card from UPPSC official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Earlier, UPPSC RO/ARO 2016 typing test schedule was released by the Commission on January 29.

The typing test will be held from February 23 to February 25 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM for the post of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) at Prayagraj.

Steps to download RO/ARO typing test admit card:

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD TYPE TEST ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NOA-3/E-1/2016, SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI / SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) EXAM.-2016” under the activity dashboard Key in your login details and submit The admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

“Candidates must bring two photographs and an ID Proof to the exam hall,” read the notification released by the Commission.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 361 vacancies, of which, 356 are general recruitment and 5 are special (backlog) recruitment.

The Hindi Typing Test will be conducted in KrutiDev0/0 Font. The duration of the test will be 5 minutes. The qualified candidates in the UPPSC Hindi Typing Test will be considered for the appointment.

UPPSC RO/ARO Preliminary examination was conducted on September 20, 2020, and the Mains examination was conducted on December 22, 23, 2020. A total of 5754 candidates appeared for the Mains examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.