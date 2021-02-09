The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the e-admit card this week of the candidates who have registered and are set to appear for the first session of the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) Mains 2021. Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards online at JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Mains 2021 will be held in four sessions this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The first session is set to be held from February 23 to 26, followed by the second session from March 15 to 18, the third session from April 27 to 30 and the fourth session from May 24 to 28.

The all-India entrance exam for admissions to UG engineering courses will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only, except that the Drawing Test for B.Arch. will be held in ‘Pen & Paper’ (offline) mode, the NTA has said.

Moreover, in the new paper pattern, there will be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90, or 25 questions out of 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Maths.

Things to know about JEE Mains 2021 admit card

According to the ‘Information Bulletin’ issued by NTA, the JEE Main exam centres, date, time and shift will be indicated on the admit card. The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and strictly follow them during the examination.

“No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on the date and shift/time other than that allotted to him/her in his/her Admit card,” the NTA says.

At the exam centre, candidates will have to carry a printed copy of the admit card, one passport size photograph, a valid photo ID proof like an Aadhar/PAN card.

In case a candidate is unable to download his/her admit card from the website or finds any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signature shown in the e-admit card and Confirmation Page, he/she should approach the NTA Help Line Number: 0120-6895200 between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download JEE Mains 2021 admit card: