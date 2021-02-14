The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the e-admit card for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 which will be held on February 27. Registered candidates can download their GPAT 2021 admit card from the website gpat.nta.nic.in using their Application Number and date of birth.

The GPAT 2021 will be a computer-based three-hour exam to be held in two shifts – 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Candidates shall appear at the examination centre on the date, shift and time indicated on their admit cards.

Here is the direct link to download GPAT 2021.

Steps to download GPAT 2021:

Visit NTA GPAT website gpat.nta.nic.in Click on the ‘Download admit card’ link Enter Application No, date of birth and security pin Download the admit card that appears on screen Take printout of GPAT 2021 admit card.

Following the February exam, a provisional merit list will be released and an interview round will be conducted before publishing the final merit list.

GPAT is an entrance exam for admission to the Masters (M.Pharma) programme. The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved/affiliated Institutions.