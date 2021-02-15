Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA), Ahmedabad has released the MICAT phase 2 result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results at mica.ac.in using their login ID and password.

The MICAT 2021 Phase 2 examination was held on January 30, 2021.

Qualified candidates will be invited for the next round of the selection process — General Exercise (GE) and Personal Interview (PI) to be conducted in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.

Steps to check MICAT 2021 result:

Visit the official website at mica.ac.in Visit candidates portal On the new webpage, key in your login and password MICAT scorecard will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

MICAT 2021 is conducted to take admissions to the postgraduate programmes to Mudra Institute of Communication Ahmedabad. MICAT qualified candidates can take the admission process further and get enrolled in the PGDM courses. MICAT 2021 phase 1 exam was conducted on December 5. The result of MICAT Phase I was declared on December 21. The MICAT Phase II exam was conducted on January 30.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.