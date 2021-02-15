Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Arts, JE, Superintendent, Store Keeper, and Workshop Instructor on its official website. Candidates who appeared for these examinations can check the provisional answer key at hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections against the released answer keys, if any, till February 22, 2021, by 5.00 PM.

Steps to download the HPSSC answer keys:

Visit the official website at hpsssb.hp.gov.in Click on the ‘Latest Notification’ tab On the new webpage, click on Provisional Answer Key for various posts Download and take a print of provisional answer keys for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the provisional answer keys.

As per the notification, “Candidates can raise objections against any answer and submit it along with documentary proof by post or in-person to HPSSC office on or before February 22, 2021, by 5.00 PM. No objection will be accepted through email.”

Candidates must mention the post name, post code, roll number, series number, and question number of their question booklet.

