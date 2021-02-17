All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for the MAT computer-based test (CBT) on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the website at mat.aima.in.

The AIMA MAT CBT 2021 is scheduled to be held on February 20 at centres in 31 cities across India.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in Click on “Download Admit Card for MAT CBT” Key in your details and submit The admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Also, MAT Paper Based Test (PBT) is scheduled to be held on March 6 in 54 different cities. The registration process will begin on March 1 and the admit card will be released on March 3.

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA). MAT exam is conducted through computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.