The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the CRP PO/MT-X Mains exam result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results from the website at ibps.in till February 24.

The recruitment examination (Mains) for the post of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee was conducted on February 4, 2021.

Steps to check the PO/MT exam result:

Visit the official website at ibps.in Click on “Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP PO/MTs-X’ Key in your login credentials Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

Candidates qualified in the Main examination are eligible to appear for the interview round. The interview admit card will be released on its official website at ibps.in.

The CRP X PO/MT 2020 recruitment process is being conducted to fill 1,167 vacancies for 11 participating banks. The last day to apply to participate in the recruitment process is August 26, 2020. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 3, October 10, and October 11, and the Main exam will be conducted on November 28.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.