The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer/Management Trainee main exam 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have cleared the IBPS PO Prelims Exam can download their admit card for the Mains from the IBPS website ibps.in on or before February 4.

The IBPS PO/MT Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 4.

Last week, IBPS had released the scorecard of the candidates who appeared in the prelims exam.

Here is the direct link to download IBPS PO Mains 2020 admit card.

Steps to download IBPS PO Mains 2020 admit card:

Visit IBPS website ibps.in Click on the link ‘Download Your Online Main Exam Call letter for CRP-PO/MT-X’ scrolling on the homepage Enter your Registration No/Roll No and date of birth to login Download and take a print of your admit card.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions given on the admit card for the day of the exam.