The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) answer key 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the CTET 2020 examination can check the answer key on the website at ctet.nic.in and raise objections till February 21 by 5.00 PM.

The CTET 2020 exam was conducted on January 31, 2021, in 135 cities across the country. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for July 5, 2020, which was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steps to check the answer key:

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on, “Key challenges for CTET January 2021” Click on “Downloading of OMR Sheet and Answer Key for CTET January 2021” Key in your credentials and login The CTET answer key 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the answer key.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, there is a provision for the candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website www.ctet.nic.in from 19.02.2021 to 21.02.2021 (till 05.00 PM). A fee of Rs. 1000/- per question is required to be submitted through credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable.

Steps to raise objections:

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in Click on “Key challenges for CTET January 2021” Click on “Submission of Key Challenge for CTET January 2021” Key in your login credentials Raise objections against the answer key Pay the processing fee and submit

Here’s the direct link to raise objections.

CBSE conducts CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The CTET exam consists of two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for Class I to Class V and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear for either one of the papers or both the papers.