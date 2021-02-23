The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the result of the December 2020 term-end examination (TEE). The TEE exams were held in February.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on the IGNOU website ignou.ac.in. They would require to enter their 9-digit Enrolment Number.

“Remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon. In case any student is found to be booked under unfairmeans, the result of the particular student will be Cancelled,” IGNOU said on its result page.

Here’s direct link to check IGNOU December 2020 TEE result.

Steps to check IGNOU December 2020 TEE result:

Visit IGNOU website ignou.ac.in Click on the link ‘Result of Term end Examination December 2020’ Enter 9-digit Enrolment Number Check and download result.

IGNOU Laboratory Courses exam date sheet

IGNOU has also released the date sheet of the examination of Laboratory Courses for December 2020. The exam will be held on March 22 (Life Sciences), 23 (Physics) and 24 (Chemistry) for the Bachelor of Science (BSc) programme.

Here’s direct link to IGNOU date sheet.