The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended deadline for the online submission of re-registration forms for the January 2021 session till February 28. Students now have another two weeks to re-register for the next year or next semester for the undergraduate, postgraduate, semester-based programmes of two to three year durations.

“The last date of Re-Registration for the January 2021 Session has been extended till 28th February, 2021. The learner can re-register Online through the link; https://ignou.samarth.edu.in,” read an IGNOU notice.

The re-registration process is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, semester-based programmes of two-three years duration. According to IGNOU, the candidates can register for the next year or semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester.

Steps to fill IGNOU January 2021 session form:

Visit the official at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in Click on ‘New Registration’ Fill the required details and register Assign a username and password which will be required to login later After submission, the username will be sent on the registered mobile number

IGNOU offers multiple Bachelor’s, Master’s, PG Diploma, and Certificate courses based on an open university model. Most of the instructions are imparted through distance education methodology as per the requirement.

In case of any difficulty, students can access the IGNOU helpdesk at ssc@ignou.ac.in and csrc@ignou.ac.in or call on 011-29572513 or 011-29571301.