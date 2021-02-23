The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the call letters of interview round 1 for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Civil) on its official website. BPSC has released the call letter for 990 candidates appearing in the interview between February 22 to 26 and March 1 to 6.

Eligible candidates can download their call letters from bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The interview is scheduled for approximately 1,440 candidates from February 22 to March 13, 2021.

Here’s direct link to download BPSC interview call letter.

Here’s direct link to interview schedule.

Steps to download BPSC 2017 Assistant Engineer interview call letter:

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Interview Call Letter’ Enter roll number Download call letter and take printout.

BPSC had announced the result of the 2017 Assistant Engineer (Civil) Main exam in January. A total of 9,264 candidates had appeared for the Main exam held from March 27 to 31, 2019. Out of these, 3,107 candidates had successfully cleared the test.

The recruitment exam was held to fill 1,257 vacancies of assistant civil engineer posts.