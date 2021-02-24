Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the call letters of candidates set to appear for the interview round of the 2018 Research Assistant recruitment. Eligible candidates can download their interview call letter from the APSC website apsc.nic.in.

The OMR-based screening test for the post of 38 Research Assistants in Planning Service under the state Transformation and Development Department was held on November 29. APSC declared the result last month which shortlisted 200 candidates.

Here’s APSC 2018 Research Assistant screening test merit list.

The interviews will be held at the APSC office in Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22 on March 1,2 and 3. According to the schedule, the time for document verification is 9.00 AM and the interviews will start at 10.30 AM.

Here’s direct link to download APSC 2018 Research Assistant interview call letter.

Steps to download APSC 2018 Research Assistant interview call letter: