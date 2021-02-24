The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MAHADISCOM) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Upkendra Sahayak and Vidyut Sahayak on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts at mahadiscom.in till March 20, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 7000 vacancies, of which, 2000 vacancies are for Upkendra Sahayak posts and 5000 for Vidyut Sahayak posts.

Category Wise Vacancy Breakdown Category Number of Posts for Upkendra Sahayak Number of Posts for Vidyut Sahayak General 656 1637 Female 600 1500 Sportsmen 98 250 Ex-Servicemen 300 750 Projected 99 250 Earthquake-affected 40 99 Lerner Candidates 201 500 Orphan 6 14 Total 2000 5000

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 27 years.

Educational Qualification:

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, “Candidates applying for the post of Upkendra Sahayak should have passed Class 12 and National Trade Training Certificate (NTTC) for Business Stories or Center of Excellence (Electrical Center) or two years (Electrician/Tertiary) diploma certificate. Also, the candidate should have two years of experience in the required field.

The candidates applying for the post of Vidyut Sahayak should have passed Class 12th and National Trade Training Certificate (NTTC) from Center of Excellence (Electrical Center) and recognized organization or two years in diploma certificate (Electrician/Tertiary).

Application Link:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website here or click here for the direct link to apply.

Selection Process:

As per a report by Time of India, “Candidates will be selected based on the Written Test and Interview process.”

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.